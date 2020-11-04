ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed by police after he barricaded himself in a garage firing gunshots Friday morning.

At around 10:30 a.m., St. Louis police received a call for an officer in need of aid in the 900 block of Bellerive Boulevard. An off-duty officer, from another jurisdiction, reported that someone was trying to break into his home.

St. Louis police’s SWAT team responded to the scene. The suspect, a man, barricaded himself in a nearby detached garage. While he was barricaded, he started firing gunshots from the garage.

While SWAT team members attempted to negotiate with the suspect, he continued to fire shots and tried to run away, according to police.

While trying to run away, he approached police and an officer fired shots, striking the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in this incident.

