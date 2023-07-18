Suspect shot during police chase in Pike County, MSHP investigating

MSHP said no officers were injured, but a person from the suspect's vehicle was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Example video title will go here for this video

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — One person was injured after an exchange with Pike County deputies during a chase early Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, police in Quincy, Illinois, notified the Pike County Sheriff's Office that a suspect they were trying to locate was in Pike County.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect's vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop on Highway 54, according to MSHP. The suspect drove off, and police chased the vehicle before eventually alerting dispatch about shots being fired near highways 61 and UU, north of Bowling Green.

MSHP said no officers were injured, but a person from the suspect's vehicle was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

As of Tuesday morning, it wasn't clear if the person shot was the suspect or if there had been more than one person in the car at the time of the shooting.

The MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control detectives were called in to investigate the use of force by the Pike County Sheriff's Department, which is a standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.