St. Louis police: Suspect shot by officer after SWAT pursuit ends in Jennings

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the suspect was shot Friday night after pointing a gun at officers.

ST. LOUIS — A SWAT pursuit ended with an officer shooting a suspect Friday night in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the pursuit began shortly before 11 p.m. in north St. Louis. SWAT officers began pursuing a suspect with the help of the Metro Air Support Unit near the area of Rosalie Street and North Kingshighway Boulevard.

The pursuit ended in Jennings near the intersection of McLaran Avenue and Main Street, where police said the suspect ran from the vehicle and pointed a gun at officers. Staff members at SLMPD's Real Time Crime Center said an officer shot the suspect in the chest.

The officer who shot the suspect is a 40-year-old man with 11 years of service, the police department said.

Police did not release any additional information on the suspect's condition or why they were pursuing the suspect.

The St. Louis County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Division is handling the investigation.