Suspect strikes St. Louis County officer with car in Spanish Lake

He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries

A St. Louis County police officer is in the hospital after he was struck by a car during a call in Spanish Lake Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department said the incident happened at 7:41 p.m. after officers from the North County Precinct responded to a domestic assault on the 1000 block of Starshire Drive.

An adult male suspect struck one of the officers with his vehicle.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was provided. Police are expected to release more information Monday morning.