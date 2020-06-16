Suspect turns himself in after 29-year-old man shot, killed

Michael Barney was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man has turned himself in to police after he was charged in the shooting death of another man earlier this month.

Michael Barney, 34, turned himself in on Monday. On June 2, he was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 29-year-old Demetris Bogard.

He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

According to the probable cause statement, Barney approached Bogard in a parking lot in the 3200 block of Rider Trail South in Earth City and asked him if he was “carrying.” After Bogard said yes, Barney fired multiple shots and struck Bogard in the back.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

After the shooting, Barney flagged down a car in the parking lot and had the driver take him south on Highway 141 to Fenton.

Barney asked to use the driver’s phone. The driver told police Barney was out of breath when he asked for a ride, as if he had been running.

The driver also told police he saw that Barney had a semi-automatic handgun and removed it from his waistband and placed it in his lap as they passed a police car that was responding to the shooting.

The driver told police Barney also admitted “having just shot someone in the face,” according to the probable cause statement.

Barney asked the driver to pull into a gas station. Minutes later, someone pulled up in a truck and Barney got into it and left.

The driver later identified Barney in a photo line-up.