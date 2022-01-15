Suspect wanted for deadly shooting on Amtrak train Friday

The shooting happened at a stop in Lee's Summit, before heading to the Independence location where the victim was pronounced dead

LEES SUMMIT, Mo. — A shooting on Amtrak's Missouri River Runner Train traveling from St. Louis to Kansas City on Friday night left one man dead. Now, police are looking for the suspect.

According to the Lee's Summit Police Department, around 9:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to an Amtrak station located in Independence, Missouri at the 1100 block of West Pacific. The reports stated there was a victim suffering a gunshot wound.

Once at the scene, officers learned the man was shot while the train was stopped at the Lee’s Summit station, located near Third and Main. The train then traveled north to Independence, the department wrote on Facebook.

The man was treated when the train stopped in Independence, however, he died at the scene. His identity has not been released yet.

The suspect fled right after the shooting in Lee’s Summit. He was a passenger on the train, police say.

Detectives are in the process of interviewing other passengers on the train to help find the suspect in the case.