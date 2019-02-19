ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An armed suspect was able to steal a car, lead police on a chase and run away from officers late Monday night. The suspect is still wanted.

It all started around 11 p.m. in a heavily trafficked area of west St. Louis County.

A suspect pulled out a gun and carjacked a driver at the Uncle Bill’s Pancake House near Manchester and Route 141, St. Louis County police said. Soon after, officers spotted the car, flipped on their lights and tried to stop the suspect.

The suspect refused to pull over and led police on a six-mile chase, which ended outside a Motel 6 near I-44 and Bowles Avenue.

The suspect got out of the stolen car and ran off, police said.

Several area police departments—including more than a dozen police cruisers—rushed to the scene in the Fenton area to help search for the suspect and investigate what happened. Police dogs also responded to help track down the suspect, but they haven’t been able to find him or her.

Police have not released any further details about the suspect or the carjacking victim at this time.