ST ANN, Mo. — A St. Ann police officer was taken to the hospital after a suspected carjacker crashed into his police car Sunday night.

St. Ann police said Bridgeton police put out a call to be on the lookout for a car stolen in an armed carjacking on the parking lot of a Bridgeton Schnucks. Police from Breckenridge Hills spotted the car and started chasing after it on St. Charles Rock Road. A St. Ann police officer joined the chase a short time later.

St. Ann police said at some point in the chase, the driver dropped off a passenger before turning the car around.

The car crashed head-on with the St. Ann police car near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive & Ogden Avenue in Wellston.

The St. Ann officer was taken to the hospital. Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver and the passenger that was dropped were both taken into custody.