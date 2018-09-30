WILDWOOD, Mo. — A police officer was hit and injured by a suspected drunk driver Saturday night in Wildwood.

The suspect—Kevin Arent, 41—has two previous alcohol-related convictions or pleas, police said.

Officers were working the Bar B Que Bash on the St. Louis Community College – Wildwood campus when at 10:26 p.m. a driver hit an officer with his vehicle and drove off, St. Louis County Police said.

Arent drove off the road, hit the officer and left the scene, according to the probable cause statement. Officers said he showed signs of impairment and a blood alcohol level test was taken once he was pulled over. Police did not release the test results.

The officer survived and was transported to a local hospital for a lower body injury. He was treated and released. St. Louis County Police did not identify the officer but said he’s a 47-year-old who has been with the department for over a year.

Arent was charged with one count of DWI with physical injury to a law enforcement officer and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. He’s being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond and cannot pay 10 percent to be released.

