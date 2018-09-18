WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A man accused of speeding through a crash scene, leading police on a chase and nearly hitting first responders has been formally charged.

Just after 1 a.m. on September 17, emergency crews were on the scene of a car crash involving several vehicles that happened on I-44 near S. Elm Avenue. A car drove through the scene, Webster Groves Police said. The driver was believed to be intoxicated, police added.

Officers flagged down the driver—who turned out to be Sutton—but he sped away, nearly hitting several first responders, police said. They began chasing him and were able to take Sutton into custody near Big Bend Boulevard and Dougherty Ferry Road.

No one was hurt and nothing was damaged, Webster Groves Police reported.

Sutton has been charged with driving while intoxicated and three counts of fourth-degree assault – special victims.

A cash-only bond was set at $20,000.

