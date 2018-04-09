COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Two gang members have been charged in a mistaken identity shooting that left a 17-year-old boy permanently paralyzed, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

The shooting happened in Collinsville, Illinois the night of Aug. 8. The sheriff’s department said a 17-year-old boy and his friend were walking down a street in the State Park Place area when four men approached them. Words were exchanged and then at least two of the suspects started shooting at the victim and his friend, the department said.

The friend was able to run away without any injuries. But the 17-year-old was shot more than three times in the upper body.

Officials said the boy appears to be permanently paralyzed because of the shooting.

Investigators worked for several weeks to separate fact from rumor. On Aug. 30 they arrested two men—both suspected gang members—in the shooting.

Ladevion Pence, 18 of Granite City, Illinois, and Damian O. Armendariz-Vasquez, 19 of Collinsville, Illinois, are facing several gun charges, including aggravated battery, unlawful possession and unlawful use of a weapon.

Bond for Pence was set at $1 million. Bond for Armendariz-Vasquez is $100,000. Both men remain in jail.

Both men were charged as gang members—they are members of the 155’s Gang, which is a Hispanic gang in the State Park Place area where the shooting happened, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said.

The victim and his friend were likely mistaken as members of a rival gang in the same area, investigators said.

“We are happy to see these two charged and in custody. Obviously if they are willing to allegedly gun down an unarmed teenager on a Sunday evening walking down the road, they do not need to be out on our streets,” said Sheriff Rick Watson.

