Suspected human remains are discovered in St. Louis

A cadaver dog found the suspected human remains Monday evening on North 19th Street.

ST. LOUIS — Police launched a homicide investigation Monday evening after suspected human remains were uncovered in St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a fire department cadaver dog discovered the suspected human remains at about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of North 19th St.

Previously, police received a report of remains possibly buried there on Sunday. However, no remains were located upon initial investigation.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division was working alongside the medical examiner on the investigation as of Tuesday.

Excavation attempts will be done as the investigation continues, police said.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.