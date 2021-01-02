Suspected MetroLink security guard killer in custody

Police sources told 5 On Your Side the man they believe shot and killed an unarmed security guard Sunday was arrested at another MetroLink station

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police arrested a man suspected of killing a security guard at the MetroLink Delmar Loop station Sunday. The man was taken into custody at the Hanley Road MetroLink station, 5 On Your Side has learned.

Police sources familiar with the investigation told 5 On Your Side the fatal confrontation was caught on surveillance cameras at 10:08 a.m. Sunday at the Delmar Loop station.

Witnesses told police the victim, 30-year-old James Cook, had just gotten off a train and when he got to the top of the platform he started talking to the suspect, who became confrontational and threatened him, according to the sources.

Cook – who was unarmed – then backed away from the suspect and got a can of mace from his duty belt. That’s when the suspect shot him multiple times and walked toward Des Peres Avenue, according to sources.

Cook was breathing when police arrived but later died at a hospital.

According to a statement from Bi-State Development, the company that oversees MetroLink, Cook was a contracted G4S security officer.

He had confronted the suspect after learning he causing a disturbance, said St. Louis Police Major Shawn Dace.

St. Louis police said the man may have had contact with Cook earlier in the morning, which might have been in relation to sleeping on a MetroLink train.