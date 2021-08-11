Suspected serial killer appears in federal court on weapons charges

He is accused of 6 shootings in St. Louis County and Kansas City, Kansas.

ST. LOUIS — The man accused in a series of shootings in St. Louis and Kansas City, Kansas, made an appearance in federal court on weapons charges Monday.

Perez Reed was arrested Friday. The FBI says he is linked to four shootings in the St. Louis area and two in Kansas City, Kansas. The shootings were in September and October.

Reed was in U.S. District Court, federally charged with Interstate Transportation of a Firearm with Intent to Commit a Felony.

Reed waived his right to a detention hearing, so he will remain in custody.

Reed is scheduled to have another appearance in federal court later in the month.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney, and investigators and representatives from U.S. Attorney's Office of Eastern Missouri, FBI St. Louis, the St. Louis County Police Department, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department held a news conference Monday.