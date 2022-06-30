Suspected St. Louis serial killer to face murder charge in Kansas City Friday

Perez Reed was transferred from Eastern Missouri to Jackson County.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man charged in seven killings in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas was transferred to the custody of Kansas City-area police to face the first of his murder charges.

Perez Deshay Reed was being held in federal custody in Eastern Missouri, but on Thursday, he was moved into the custody of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office to be tried for first-degree murder. According to court documents, Reed is scheduled to appear in a Kansas City court on Friday.

Reed's charges in Jackson County stem from the November 2021 shooting death of Stephon D. Johnson, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Reed is charged in the St. Louis County killings of 16-year-old Marnay Haynes on Sept. 13, 2021, and 40-year-old Lester Robinson on Sept. 26. He also is charged in the killings in St. Louis of 49-year-old Pamela Abercrombie on Sept. 16 and 24-year-old Carey Ross on Sept. 19. All four were shot in the head.

In Wyandotte County, Kansas, he is charged in the October 28-29 deaths of Damon Washington Irvin and Rau'daja De'Naya Farrow. Their bodies were found in separate apartments at a complex in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, authorities have said.