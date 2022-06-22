Police looking for suspects of armed robbery of parking lot attendant

The robbery happened at around the same time as a Cardinals home game when the lot is typically used for gameday parking.

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for three people, including a teenager, who robbed a parking lot attendant just south of downtown earlier this month.

Police said the robbery happened just after noon at a lot near the intersection of South Seventh Street and Lasalle Street on June 12.

Police said two of the three people walked up to the woman and the teenage suspect pointed a gun at her. The woman handed over some money and the two suspects ran off. A third suspect was parked nearby and drove off at the same time.

Police provided surveillance video that showed the three suspects in the area.

One of the suspects was wearing a unique hooded jacket. They said the jacket is red and black camo and the hood zips up into a mask.

The robbery happened at around the same time as a Cardinals home game when the lot is typically used for gameday parking.

Police said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Third District at 314-444-2500 and ask to speak with a detective. You can also leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html