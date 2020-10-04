ST. LOUIS — Two people were taken into custody after exchanging gunfire with Normandy police officers Thursday morning.

At around 11:15 a.m., St. Louis police received a call for an “officer in need of aid” in the area of Interstate 70 and Adelaide Avenue.

The initial investigation revealed that officers with the Normandy Police Department saw a 2012 Kia that was involved in a “shots fired” incident in Maryland Heights earlier that morning.

Officers attempted to stop the car and it eventually came to a stop in the 1400 block of Adelaide Avenue.

Right after the car stopped, a 31-year-old man got out of the passenger side with a rifle and began firing shots into the officers’ patrol cars. The officers got out of the car, took cover and returned fire.

After officers returned fire, the 31-year-old man started running away and the second suspect, a 29-year-old woman, stayed in the car.

Both suspects were taken into custody at the scene. Police said two firearms and suspected narcotics were recovered.

One of the officers suffered minor injuries to the side of his face from broken glass and was treated at the scene.

