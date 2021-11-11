Suspects arrested in fatal shooting of Cardinal Ritter College Prep grad

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of 19-year-old Isis Mahr.

ST. LOUIS — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of a 19-year-old Cardinal Ritter College Prep grad. Charges against the suspects have not been filed yet. Police said Thursday they're 18 and 17 years old.

Isis Mahr was dropping off younger coworkers when a shooter opened fire on Oct. 17. Police say it happened around 1:15 a.m. near Goodfellow Boulevard and Switzer Avenue.

Mahr was one of four people shot. She died at the scene. Police did not provide an update on the other three victims, who ranged in age from 16 to 18 years old.

Atif Mahr said his daughter Isis was working her way through nursing school so her parents wouldn’t have to pay a penny.

"I don't know what transpired other than it wasn't meant for her,” Mahr told 5 On Your Side last month. “Our young women need to watch the company they keep."

He said his daughter had a huge heart.

"If she loved you, she loved you hard,” the heartbroken father said. “If she loved you hard, she would give and do whatever she could."

A $1,000 reward was offered for any information that led to finding Isis' killer.

"Whoever did this, they have to live with it,” Mahr said. “The same way I have to live with it. We will let God deal with it."

The 2020 Cardinal Ritter College Prep graduate loved sports, especially soccer. Her father said after finishing up her soccer career, she helped out as an assistant coach.

Cardinal Ritter posted this statement on social media: