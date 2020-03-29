ST. LOUIS — Two suspects were arrested in a police pursuit in North County just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

According to a news release from the St. Louis County Police Department, a St. Louis County police officer was on patrol in the area of Bellefontaine Road and Trampe Avenue when the officer saw one of three people inside a silver Chevrolet sedan fire multiple shots from a handgun.

The officer then tried to stop the car, but the suspects sped away, so the officer started a pursuit.

Once the officer finally stopped the car less than a mile away, one suspect was immediately arrested. The other two people inside the car jumped out and ran off. One of the people that ran off got away, but the second person was eventually caught and arrested.

The two people who were arrested were men. Police did not provide any information about the third person.

Police said the car they chased down was reported stolen.

Officers are not sure if the shots were fired at anyone or anything, but they are still looking for possible targets or victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

