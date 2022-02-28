2 men charged in Missouri shooting that killed 2, injured 14

The shooting happened at a party in Charleston. Police have said up to 100 people were at the party when the shooting broke out.

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Two men have been charged in a shooting that killed two women and injured 14 people earlier this month in southeast Missouri.

Kevon Evans-McClinton, 21, and Zatyrus Moore, 19, both of Charleston were arrested Friday. They were each charged with two counts of second-degree murder; two counts of first-degree assault; four counts of unlawful use of a weapon; and four counts of armed criminal action, KFVS reported.

The shooting occurred Feb. 19 at a party in Charleston, in Mississippi County. Police have said up to 100 people were at the party in a building when the shooting broke out.

Robert Hearnes, director of the Charleston Department of Public Safety, said the investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.

Clintayzia Clark, 23, and Brianna Schumer, 19, both of Cape Girardeau, were killed in the shooting.