2 men charged in Christmas Eve shooting that left man dead in south St. Louis

Ronald Fisher and Vada Cunningham are suspected in the shooting and have been arrested

ST. LOUIS — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting in south St. Louis.

Police identified the suspects as 41-year-old Ronald Fisher and 58-year-old Vada Cunningham.

Officers responded to the 7800 block of Rio Silva Place in the Carondelet neighborhood at 8:21 p.m. Christmas Eve. They arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was taken to a hospital in critical condition. His vital signs were unstable at the time, police said.

The St. Louis police department's homicide unit responded and is handling the investigation.

On Thursday, police said Fisher was arrested in the case and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.

Cunningham was arrested two days after the shooting and charged with first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.

The investigation is ongoing.