HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Two people were arrested Wednesday after police said they nearly hit an officer with a stolen U-Haul pickup truck and led police on a short pursuit down Highway 270.

The Hazelwood Police Department said that on Wednesday morning, officers responded to a suspicious persons call claiming two people were sleeping in the back of a U-Haul truck near the Santa Maria Apartments off of Dunn Road.

When a Hazelwood officer approached, the female was sitting in the driver's seat and the male was in the front passenger seat. As the officer was investigating, the female tried to pull her door shut and began driving away while the officer was still holding onto the door, police said.

The driver struck a parked vehicle while trying to drive away and the officer had to evade being struck.

The female then drove down eastbound Dunn Road, at which point the suspects traded places and the male began driving, police said.

Police pursued the truck down eastbound Highway 270 from McDonnell Boulevard.

The suspects abandoned the truck on Connolly Drive and tried to run away, but they were quickly caught and arrested.

Police said the U-Haul truck had been stolen out of St. Louis City.

