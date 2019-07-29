FENTON, Mo. — Two men involved in a carjacking and shooting Monday morning near Gravois Bluffs are still on the run and wanted by police. One of the men is suspected of shooting two people.

It started as a carjacking at 3:48 a.m. at the Petro-Mart at Route 141 and Gravois Bluffs Boulevard.

The victims and the suspects were seen talking to each other in front of the business. They then went around back where the carjacking happened, St. Louis County police Sgt. Ben Granda confirmed Monday morning. He said they’re not sure why they moved from the front to the back, but detectives are working to figure that out.

“This leads me to believe this is not random,” Sgt. Granda added.

The relationship between the suspects and the victims isn’t clear at this time.

A man and woman were shot during the carjacking. The man is in critical condition. There was no update on the condition of the woman, but she is stable. Both of them were rushed to a hospital.

The gunman drove off in the victims' white Nissan sedan. The second suspect, who was driving a dark-colored passenger car that the gunman arrived at the gas station in, also drove away from the shooting scene.

Ten minutes later, police from Sunset Hills spotted the victims' car on Highway 30 near West Watson and tried to pull over the driver. The suspect got out of the car, ran through the tree line and into Minnie Ha Ha Park.

5 On Your Side

Officers from several departments, police K9s and a police chopper searched the park for the suspect for about three hours Monday morning. They were stationed all around the perimeter of the park, but the suspect did not turn up in searches on the ground and in the air.

St. Louis County police believe the gunman broke through the containment they set up around the park or made his way out before they were all in place.

Police cleared the scene and reopened Minnie Ha Ha Park at about 8:30 a.m.

St. Louis County police described the gunman as being a man in his late teens to early 20s. He has long hair and was wearing a maroon shirt. Police do not have a description of the other suspect.

Sgt. Granda said the gunman should be considered armed and dangerous but stressed police do not believe the shooting was a random incident.

