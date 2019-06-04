ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are looking for two people who broke into a gas station and stole cash among other items.

Early Saturday morning they broke into the Exxon gas station on Jennings Station Road by knocking out walls of the building.

North County Police Cooperative

Cash, cigarettes and other items were taken, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes them should contact the North County Police Cooperative Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 314-428-7374.

