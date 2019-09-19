DES PERES, Mo. — Two suspected shoplifters are still wanted for an incident that led to an officer-involved shooting at the West County Center mall garage Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Des Peres Police Department released further details about what led up to the shooting.

The incident started at about 12:43 p.m. when someone called police about a shoplifting at the Foot Locker store inside the mall. The caller told police two men assaulted the store manager as they ran out of the business with stolen merchandise.

A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer—who was off-duty at the time—said he witnessed the incident and tried to stop the suspects.

The officer identified himself as a police officer and instructed the suspects to stop, Des Peres police said.

The off-duty officer—who hasn’t been named—chased the suspects through the mall and into the first level of the I-270 west parking garage. The officer said the men got into a car, started it and he recalled the engine suddenly accelerated.

At that time, the officer fired one shot toward the vehicle. As the suspects drove off they hit a car that was near the officer.

The officer wasn’t hurt and police do not have any reports of suspects who were injured.

The suspects were described as being between 18 and 25 years old. They were wearing all black clothing. One of them had white tenis shoes and a black baseball cap. The other suspect was wearing black tennis shoes.

The vehicle is described as a dark gray Fiat 500X with four doors and Illinois license plates.

Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the scene and are assisting in the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Des Peres Detective Bureau. Anyone with information on this incident or for media inquiries please call 314-835-6200.

