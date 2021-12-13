Suspicious death investigation underway after 2-year-old boy dies in St. Louis

Police were called to a home along Rutger Street for a child being hit by a car. Officers found the boy unconscious, not breathing and covered in bruises.

ST. LOUIS — A suspicious death investigation is underway after a 2-year-old boy died in St. Louis on Friday.

At around 2:23 p.m., St. Louis police officers were called to the 2600 block of Rutger Street for a report of a child being struck by a car.

When officers and arrived, they found the boy unconscious and not breathing. He also had bruises throughout his body, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to a police source, the boy’s mother arrived home after a job interview and found him unconscious on the living room floor. The mother’s boyfriend, who was babysitting at the time, told her the boy was hit by a car on Jefferson Avenue a couple of hours earlier, according to a police report from the source.

The boyfriend then left the home and the mother called police.

The child abuse and homicide divisions are leading the investigation. No other information about the incident, or the victim, has been released.

