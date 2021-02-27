Suspicious death investigation underway after man found dead on train at Lambert airport

Police said there was no evidence of foul play and the victim didn't have any obvious trauma to his body

ST. LOUIS — A suspicious death investigation is underway after a man was found dead on a MetroLink train at St. Louis Lambert International Airport early Saturday morning.

At around 5 a.m., police officers from the St. Louis Airport Police Department responded to a call for an unconscious person on a train at Terminal 1.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Louis Lambert International Airport requested assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is now leading the suspicious death investigation, which police said remains “very active" at this time.

Police said there was no evidence of foul play and the victim did not have any obvious trauma to his body.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.

Jerry Vallely with Metro Transit said the investigation temporarily affected service but the train in question is now back in service. Trains are not currently operating between the Civic Center and JJK Center stations due to a separate issue of fallen telephone lines.