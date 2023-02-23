Suspicious death investigation underway in north St. Louis

The cause of death has not been determined.

ST. LOUIS — A suspicious death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a home in north St. Louis Wednesday morning.

Just after 11 a.m., St. Louis police received a call for “police help” at a home in the 5200 block of Gilmore Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 30s bleeding from “undetermined” injuries, according to a police report.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

St. Louis police’s homicide division is currently handling the investigation as officials await the autopsy results from the medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.