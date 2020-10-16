Man found dead and 'bound in bedding' in a St. Louis alley identified

Police said Alvin Gilmore was found in the bedding material last Saturday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — A man whose body was found under suspicious circumstances has been identified by police.

An updated report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on Friday listed the man’s name as Alvin Gilmore. He was 55 years old. Police did not list an address for where the man lived.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, officers responded to a call for help in the 700 block of Bittner Street, which is in the Baden neighborhood in north city.

Police arrived to find “the victim deceased in an alley and bound in bedding material,” the department’s preliminary report states. The homicide unit responded to the scene and is handling the ongoing investigation. As of Friday morning, it's classified as a "suspicious sudden death."