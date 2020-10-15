Swansea police warn residents about selling items online after armed carjacking

Police posted a photo on social media Thursday of a black Dodge Charger that was stolen during the incident

SWANSEA, Ill. — Two men carjacked a Swansea resident at gunpoint and now police are warning people about selling to strangers online.

Swansea police posted a photo on social media Thursday of a black Dodge Charger that was stolen. Two men showed up at a home to supposedly buy the car, which was listed for sale online. Instead, they stole it at gunpoint.

It's not clear when the crime occurred, but it happened near Greenhaven Drive in Swansea.

Police are asking anyone who has seen the vehicle to call 911.

Swansea police offered the following advice on its Facebook page: "We feel horrible for the victim as this is a very traumatizing incident. Times have changed in every community...never sell anything from your house.