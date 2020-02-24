SWANSEA, Ill. — "Uncomfortable, angry, mad."

That's how Karen Bender felt after the stranger caught on surveillance video crept outside her home twice before sunrise Thursday morning.

"At that time were you afraid?" 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend asked.

"I was because it's like my husband wasn't here," she said.

Bender's husband had just left for work

"I was like 'Oh my, I can't believe I'm telling the dispatcher he's at my back door,'" she said.

The man at her back door looked around several of her windows.

"When he stepped back here that was to gaze in this bedroom window," she said.

The couple's security cameras and ring doorbell system caught the guy roaming around their home.

"Some people don't care that you have security. You know, I didn't know if he was gonna kick the back door in," she said.

She couldn't believe what happened next. Bender told police that's where the prowler began touching himself.

"Luckily, the police were here like within seconds," she said.

When officers shined their flashlights at the man, he darted down the street and got away.

"I'm just hoping that they find him, arrest him that way no one else has to go through this."

More local news:

RELATED: Abused dog placed with foster family days before alleged abuser's court date

RELATED: BattleHawks set XFL records in home opener win

RELATED: 'I heard boom, boom, boom' | Neighbors rattled after 6-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis, victim ID'd