It's a feeling a lot of us know all too well: when you open your car door and see that a stranger's been inside, and they rifled through your stuff.

It’s happened so often in Swansea the past several days, police issued an alert to people who live there. The neighborhoods targeted are all along Old Collinsville Road.

Doug Orange, who lives on Clinton Hill Road, woke up Sunday morning and found his truck ransacked. He said he forgot to lock the door.

“It’s a very uneasy feeling,” he said.

Officers shared a surveillance photo of one of the suspects and said there’s another set of suspects, too: a group of teenagers carrying backpacks.

Police say they stole a shotgun from one of the cars they targeted.

"I hate to see anybody get in trouble for petty stuff, taking change out of cars, but if it's very serious, taking a gun out, yeah, something needs to be done,” Orange said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CrimeStoppers Tip Hotline: 866-371-8477

