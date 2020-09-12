The pro-Nazi symbol was put up at several locations within the memorial.

BOISE, Idaho — A popular human rights memorial in Boise was vandalized on Monday with stickers depicting pro-Nazi symbols.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights said stickers with swastika symbols were placed throughout the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Downtown Boise overnight on Tuesday.

The Boise Police Department released a statement on Wednesday morning that the incident actually happened sometime between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of vandalism on 8th Street at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The signs read "We are everywhere." Boise PD added that nine of the stickers were found and promptly removed.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, the Wassmuth Center said "I fear for what is happening to our community."

The center later posted, "The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial was built as a physical statement of our shared values. One of those values includes standing up to confront hate."

Police say investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the surrounding area and that the investigation is ongoing.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights was founded in 1996 and opened the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise in 2002.

Anyone with any information about the vandalism is urged to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

This is the Boise we all know and love. ❤️



This morning, Boise resident Toni Lawson delivered this to the Anne Frank Memorial.



Thank you, Toni. Thank you. https://t.co/nchAXy7h7Z — Maggie O'Mara (@maggieKTVB7) December 9, 2020