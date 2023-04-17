SWAT team shoots man barricaded with rifle in burning St. Louis home

When officers arrived, they found the home on fire and a 31-year-old man, armed with a rifle, barricaded inside.

ST. LOUIS — A suspect was critically injured Monday morning after being shot by the SWAT team.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened late Sunday night at a home in the 6800 block of Balson Avenue. A call regarding a domestic disturbance came to police at about 11:30 p.m., and that call was upgraded to a "shots fired" call after two witnesses tipped off police that the suspect was armed and dangerous.

When officers arrived, they found the home on fire and the suspect, a 31-year-old man armed with a rifle, barricaded inside. The SWAT team was then mobilized.

Police said the suspect fired multiple shots in the home and, at one point, barricaded himself on the second floor before hanging his body outside of a window. He pointed his gun at the SWAT team, and that's when about five SWAT team members opened fire on the man.

Struck by a gunshots in his right arm and head, the man fell out of the second-story window. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and police said his vital signs were stable.

Police were still investigated the incident Monday morning and said they were unsure if the suspect fired shots at officers.

Police evacuated neighbors in the area when they found out the man was armed, and Manchester Avenue remained closed until about 5 a.m. as police investigated the scene.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.