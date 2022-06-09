'It’s odd': Life insurance experts take the stand at Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire trial

A life insurance employee disclosed how an accident could include homicide and a beneficiary would make more money if an accident happened.

ST. LOUIS — Wednesday morning, it was day two of the Sweetie Pies murder-for-hire trial.

Tim Norman, who was featured on the show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" on the Oprah Winfrey Network, is accused of plotting to kill his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016.

Two years before the murder, according to charging documents, Norman took out a life insurance policy on his 21-year-old nephew for $450,000, with Norman as the sole beneficiary.

Day 2 of the trial

On the first day of trial, evidence showed several texts from Norman.

This resumed on Wednesday.

First to take the stand was FBI Special Agent Chris Faber.

Defense attorney Michael Leonard asked if the agent disclosed all the texts to the jury.

Faber said no.

Leonard said some texts showed Montgomery's appreciation for his uncle for bringing him back to St. Louis and sending him to Nelly’s music school to pursue a career.

There's also another text from Norman to his insurance agent, Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, who already pleaded guilty.

The evidence showed, Norman texting Yaghnam, "He may not make it six months bro" in regards to Montgomery.

Leonard asked why he didn't show the texts prior to this message.

"You didn’t talk about the texts and what it says on a post by Andre Montgomery in which he had two firearms. Can you rule out that Tim Norman was indicating that he may not make it because of this type of lifestyle?" he asked.

Leonard described to the jury that Montgomery voluntarily came back to St. Louis and it was Norman who took him under his wing by giving him spending money and an apartment.

When it comes to the five life insurance application applied, the defense asked Faber if there were any facts of Norman submitting it.

Faber said no, but said the money of premiums was coming out of Norman's bank account.

Faber couldn't confirm if Montgomery met with Yaghnam in person to give him the insurance information.

Cross examining after the defense, prosecutor assistant U.S. Attorney Gwendolyn Carroll asked:

Who is the listed beneficiary on every one of those application?

Who is the policy owner?

Who is paying for premiums?

Who's bank account is this connected to?

All of the answers were Tim Norman.

Carrol said even if Yaghnam submitted the forms, it was Norman benefiting.

Next on the stand was Caitlyn Hogue, a Life Underwriting Manager at Mutual of Omaha.

She disclosed how an accident could include homicide and a beneficiary would make more money if an accident happened.

Hogue said they were notified that three other applications were applied earlier that year.

She explained an uncle is not an acceptable owner relationship and an uncle lacks that probable financial loss one would experience of another person’s death.

"We wanted to do a phone interview with Montgomery because of the amount coverage applied and it’s odd that a uncle would get cover on a nephew, $300,000 and $400,000 on his death," Hogue said.

Defense attorney Leonard asked if Hogue knew who did the actual filing.

"Are there any facts Tim submitted that application?" Leonard asks.

Hogue couldn't confirm.

He disclosed Yaghnam's partner submitted the application.

The prosecutor said in her rebuttal, "If the application was approved, who would've gotten the money?"

The answer was Tim Norman.

Next up was Patricia Adams with Royal Neighbors of America.

Adam shared that a $249,999 policy was requested for a base amount under Montgomery's name.

This is one dollar short of a paramedical exam needed, which includes blood and urine specimens, and it has to be done in person.

Adams said this is strange because policies usually end in '000' face amounts, not .999.

She said they closed the application because they asked for more responses, but never got it.

Leonard cross examined and asks if there was any attempt to reach out to Norman.

She said no.

"Do you know if Wally submitted this without Norman's knowledge?" he asked her.

She said no again.

Another witness is Nancy Collins with Americo and she said the application applied for Montgomery had several red flags.

This is the latest as of noon. A lunch break is underway until 1:30 p.m.