St. Louis police still looking for witnesses in 2016 murder of Sweetie Pie's owner's grandson

Andre Montgomery, 21, was shot and killed on March 14, 2016 in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating suspects and witnesses who may know anything about the 2016 murder of Andre Montgomery.

This comes as Montgomery’s uncle, James “Timothy” Norman, was recently arrested in connection with Montgomery’s murder and accused in a murder-for-hire plot which resulted in the murder of his 21-year-old nephew back in 2016.

Norman, is a son of Sweetie Pie's owner 'Miss Robbie' (Robbie Montgomery.) The victim, Andre Mongomery, is Miss Robbie's grandson.

Montgomery was shot and killed in the 3900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue on March 14, 2016.

A spokesperson from the police department sent out a reminder that they’re still looking for suspects and witnesses in the case. Anyone with information is urged to call SLMPD’s homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

On Aug. 18, James Timothy Norman, 41, was charged with conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire resulting in death in connection with the March 2016 murder of 21-year-old Andre Montgomery. Terica Ellis, an exotic dancer from Memphis who investigators said was Norman's accomplice, was arrested and charged with the same crime.

On Aug. 20, the grand jury also charged Norman and his insurance agent Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, 42, of St. Louis, with one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Federal complaints and arrest warrants were previously issued for Norman and Ellis.