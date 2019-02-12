CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Police are looking for man who stole $50,000 worth of jewelry from Macy’s shortly after a fire at the Chesterfield Target.

The Target in Chesterfield will remain closed after a weekend fire.

On Nov. 30, a fire was started in the home section of the Chesterfield store. The store was evacuated and the Monarch Fire Protection District responded to the scene. A spokesperson said the store will remain temporarily closed as it assesses and cleanups the damage caused to the building and products. It is likely it will stay closed until mid-December.

Officials believe the fire was intentionally set.

Police believe the incident is connected to a theft at Macy’s. Police said nearly $50,000 worth of jewelry was stolen shortly after the fire. The two businesses are located about 5 minutes from each other.

A spokesperson for Target said it shared surveillance video with the Chesterfield Police Department for investigation.

The police department has not released the video.

‘We apologize for any inconvenience this causes our guests and encourage them to visit our Town and Country store until the Chesterfield store reopens,’ A spokesperson said.

Anyone able to assist in the identification or apprehension of the subject is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.

Chesterfield police

Chesterfield Police Department

Other local stories

RELATED: 'City of Champions' to celebrate Flyers football with parade this week

RELATED: Millennium Tour 2020 with Omarion, Bow Wow, Pretty Ricky and more coming to St. Louis

RELATED: Church fasting for 40 days for children killed in St. Louis