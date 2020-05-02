JEFFERSON COUNTY, Missouri — Ernest Greenlee knows how dangerous it can be to drive for a living.

Several months ago, Greenlee said he was beaten up, robbed and carjacked in downtown St. Louis.

“Yes, it’s a dangerous job," Greenlee said. "We just have to be careful at all times and trust God. No, I’m not nervous about doing the job. I’ve since recovered."

Now, Greenlee is hoping for the recovery of one of his coworkers, who was stabbed more than a dozen times and carjacked by a passenger in Jefferson County Tuesday night, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

"I’m just glad he’s alive," Greenlee said. "I know God will pull him through.”

The taxi driver picked up a woman around 9 p.m. near Highway 21 and St. Anthony's Medical Center, police said.

She asked for a ride to Windermere Drive in Imperial. She stabbed the driver when they pulled up near the intersection of Windermere and Ferris Court, police said.

The taxi driver got out and the woman took off in his car. Jefferson County dispatch received the initial call around 10:40 p.m.

The taxi driver, 48, was taken to the hospital and has been released.

Jefferson County deputies found the taxi cab in south St. Louis County, but they have not yet found the woman.

