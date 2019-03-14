ST. PETERS, Mo. — A teacher in the Francis Howell School District has been accused of having "inappropriate contact" with a student and has been placed on administrative leave.

Here's the full statement from the school district:

"The Francis Howell School District and local law enforcement officials are currently investigating allegations that a District employee had inappropriate contact with a Francis Howell North student. The employee in question has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

FHSD will cooperate fully with authorities in completing their investigation but cannot provide more specific information regarding the individual or the investigation because the process involves confidential student and personnel matters that are closed by state and federal law. Once the investigation has been completed, the District and authorities will disclose any additional information that may be appropriate and permitted or required by law.

All FHSD job applicants are required to obtain a clear criminal records check and a clear check of the Child Abuse/Neglect Registry maintained by the Missouri Department of Social Services. As part of the criminal records check, any person seeking employment with the District submits fingerprints to be used by the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. All candidates for employment are required to sign a release of liability authorizing prior employers, including school districts, to furnish any information about the applicant and the applicant’s work performance, including but not limited to discipline records and performance evaluations.

The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority of FHSD. The District has strict policies and regulations prohibiting inappropriate conduct toward students and/or staff, provides continuing training and monitoring regarding such policies, and always takes prompt and appropriate action upon receiving reports of any violation of those policies. Accordingly, all investigations and decisions, whether involving the current matter or any other, have been and will be made with the best interests of our students."

Here's the statement from the St. Peters Police Department:

"We are aware of the claims and our department is following up with it."

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed. 5 On Your Side reporter Brandon Merano is covering the story and will have the latest Thursday night on the news at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.