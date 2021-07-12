Teacher accused of making preschool students strip naked for punishment pleads guilty to charges

Agbehia and another woman, Shavonda Willis, were accused of making two young boys strip naked and making them stand nude in a classroom closet as punishment

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A teacher at an East St. Louis preschool accused of forcing students to strip naked as a punishment pleaded guilty to five felonies Friday.

Mary M. Agbehia pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery and three counts of unlawful restraint in exchange for having three other counts dropped in connection with the 2019 incident.

Agbehia and another woman, Shavonda Willis, were accused of making two young boys strip naked — or forcibly removing their clothing — and making them stand nude in a classroom closet as punishment.

The incidents reportedly happened while the teachers were working at a preschool run by SIU-Edwardsville inside the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis. Police responded to the school on March 14 for a report of child abuse. Another child told police they witnessed the punishments.

A judge will decide whether she is sentenced to prison or probation. Class 4 felonies can result in 1-3 years in prison; Class 3 felonies can result in 2-5 years.

Online court records say Willis is scheduled to be back in court on Tuesday for a status hearing.

The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation released the following statement at the time of the incident: