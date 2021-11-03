Teen says man sexually assaulted her at St. Louis park

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old girl told police she snuck out of her home in the Compton Heights neighborhood at about 2 a.m. Wednesday to meet a boy at Compton Hill Reservoir Park, and was sexually assaulted by a stranger while waiting for him to show up.
The alleged victim told police her friend had not arrived yet when a man approached. He was riding a bike and told her he had a gun.
She said he took her to a secluded area of the park in the 3500 block of Russell where he assaulted her, then left.
She then found the boy she was planning to meet and they called police. She was taken to a hospital.
The park is on one of the highest elevations within the city and surrounds a 28-million gallon reservoir that can be seen from Interstate 44 and Grand Avenue.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program. To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
- Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.” To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
- Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/