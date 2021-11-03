Teen says man sexually assaulted her at St. Louis park

The alleged victim, a 14-year-old girl, said she snuck out of her house to meet a boy and was assaulted while waiting for him to arrive

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old girl told police she snuck out of her home in the Compton Heights neighborhood at about 2 a.m. Wednesday to meet a boy at Compton Hill Reservoir Park, and was sexually assaulted by a stranger while waiting for him to show up.

The alleged victim told police her friend had not arrived yet when a man approached. He was riding a bike and told her he had a gun.

She said he took her to a secluded area of the park in the 3500 block of Russell where he assaulted her, then left.

She then found the boy she was planning to meet and they called police. She was taken to a hospital.

The park is on one of the highest elevations within the city and surrounds a 28-million gallon reservoir that can be seen from Interstate 44 and Grand Avenue.

