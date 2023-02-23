Third teenager arrested in string of December business burglaries

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A third teenager has been arrested in connection with a string of business burglaries that occurred on Dec. 6 in St. Louis County.
The St. Louis County Police Department said burglary unit detectives arrested a 16-year-old boy on Thursday, nearly a month after two other teenagers were arrested in a joint operation between detectives from the cities of St. Louis and Normandy.
The burglaries happened on Dec. 6 at the following businesses:
- Shell Gas Station, 7498 Delmar Blvd.
- Shell Gas Station, 8835 Natural Bridge Road.
- Neat Restaurant and Bar, 11208 West Florissant Ave.
- Conoco, 3675 Dunn Road.
- Family Dollar, 9882 Halls Ferry Road.
- Rock Road Car Wash, 7900 St. Charles Rock Road.
The boy was charged with five counts each of first-degree burglary and first-degree property damage, four counts of felony stealing and one count of second-degree tampering. He was being held in family court as of Thursday.
A Hyundai Sonata stolen from Calverton Park was used to commit the burglaries, and five stolen firearms — including a Glock taken from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods on Sept. 16 — were recovered on Jan. 24 when the first two teenagers were arrested on North Newstead Avenue, police said. The teens, both aged 16, were also charged with burglary and stealing.
A 17-year-old was also arrested during the investigation in January and charged with burglaries that occurred in St. Louis on Jan. 5.
