Teen arrested after carjacking in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teen has been taken into custody after a carjacking in south St. Louis Sunday evening.

At around 5 p.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 3100 block of Keokuk Street for a carjacking. This is in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood.

The victim, a 29-year-old woman, told officers a teenage boy robbed her at gunpoint and took her 2017 Toyota Yaris. Officers who were out on patrol found the victim’s car in the area of E. Grand Boulevard and Blair Avenue in north city.

The driver sped away from officers, which prompted a pursuit. The suspect lost control of the car in the middle of a roundabout at the Halls Ferry Circle where it came to a stop.

The suspect tried to run away from officers but was taken into custody. He was handed over to the juvenile court system. The victim was not injured in the incident.