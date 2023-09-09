Teen arrested with BB gun after taco 'armed robbery' in St. Louis

The suspect insisted the taco the Lilly's Panaderia staffer was making for a customer was his before brandishing the weapon. He walked away without paying.

ST. LOUIS — As a woman was cooking tacos on an outdoor grill for a nearby south St. Louis restaurant, a teenager grabbed a taco before taking what looked like a gun from his waist and waved it.

The 19-year-old man who was later detained for the incident insisted the taco the Lilly's Panaderia staffer was making for a customer was his before brandishing the weapon. He then walked away without paying, a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday.

Moments later, the woman told a 911 dispatcher she saw him standing at a nearby street corner.

Police officers found him and took him into custody, but the weapon they found was a BB gun.