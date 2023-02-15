Teenager who crashed stolen car, killed innocent driver sentenced to youth detention, probation

Police said Wallace, who was 16 at the time, ran a stop sign and crashed into a Chevrolet Silverado, killing 53-year-old Derrick Jackson.

ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old was sentenced to three years in youth detention and probation in connection with a deadly crash after the victim's family testified on his behalf.

The charges stem from a crash on Aug. 7, 2021, while Vincent Wallace was fleeing from police in a stolen Hyundai Sonata. Police said Wallace, who was 16 at the time, ran a stop sign and crashed into a Chevrolet Silverado, killing 53-year-old Derrick Jackson.

Wallace pleaded guilty in May to second-degree/felony murder, vehicle tampering and multiple other charges in the crash. On Wednesday, Circuit Judge David Mason announced Wallace's sentence would not include prison time after the victim's sister, Emogene Jackson, testified on his behalf.

“He’s a baby still,” Jackson said in court. “Let’s give this baby a chance in life.”

According to a press release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court, Judge Mason said he cut Wallace a break because Wallace was 16 at the time and because Jackson's family, more than a dozen of which were in the courtroom Wednesday, wanted to him become successful rather than go to prison.

Wallace was sentenced to three years at the Hogan Street detention center and five years of probation. He was also given a suspended, 10-year prison sentence that he would have to serve if he violates his probation.

When Mason asked Emogene Jackson if she was OK with Wallace avoiding prison, she said that she was.