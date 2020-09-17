Teenage boy shot in south St. Louis

Police were called to a hospital, where the boy had been dropped off

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot in St. Louis Wednesday night.

The boy told officers he was walking in the 5500 block of Virginia Avenue, which is on the border of the Holly Hills and Mt. Pleasant neighborhoods in south city.

The boy said a burgundy sedan pulled alongside him. The person or people inside fired shots at him. He suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

Around 11 p.m., police were called to the hospital, where the boy had been dropped off. His vitals were stable, police said. They did not give an update on his condition.

The 15-year-old boy is at least the 106th child 17 and younger to be shot in the City of St. Louis this year. Of those victims, 16 have died.

CUT SHORT IN ST. LOUIS

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the City of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.