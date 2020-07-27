Two 14-year-old boys robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis

The boys told police they were walking past a parked car when the suspect jumped out and held them at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS — Two 14-year-old boys were robbed at gunpoint while walking in north St. Louis Sunday evening, police said.

The robbery happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the border of the Hyde Park and College Hill neighborhoods, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The two boys told police they had been walking on Ferry Street toward North 19th Street when they passed a black vehicle parked on the road.

A man jumped out of the passenger side of the car and pulled out a gun, the boys said. One of the boys gave his personal items to the man, and the man got back into the car, which drove away.