Teen charged after trying to carjack Saint Louis University priest

Jobe Moore, 17, has been charged with armed criminal action and assault

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old has been charged with armed criminal action and assault after police sources told 5 On Your Side that he tried to carjack a Saint Louis University priest on campus Thursday.

Jobe Moore is being held without bail, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The 68-year-old priest told police that Moore pointed a pistol at him and demanded his keys after he got out of his 2016 Taurus.

It happened around 7:50 a.m. on Saint Louis University's campus Thursday morning, police sources told 5 On Your Side.

The priest ran to his nearby office at 3634 Lindell Blvd. and closed the door to the building, which has automatic locks, preventing Moore from getting in.

Moore then ran toward Grand Boulevard and got on a bus. A witness got the bus number. The priest called police, who then broadcasted a description of him and the bus number, the sources said.

Officers stopped the bus and arrested him. The teen still had his gun with him, according to sources.

The teen told police that he committed the crime.