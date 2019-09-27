ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A teen has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a woman’s unborn baby in May.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office issued charges on 19-year-old Timothy Junius on Sept. 24, He turned himself in to police at the St. Clair County Jail on Sept. 27.

By court order, his bond was reduced to $100,000 and he was allowed to stay living in Florida, according to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. He posted his bond and was released.

He’s charged with aggravated DUI while having consumed cannabis resulting in the death of the child and aggravated DUI while having consumed cannabis causing injuries to another person (the person driving the other car.)

Junius must submit to drug and alcohol testing at his court appearances and he’s not allowed to operate a motor vehicle.

The crash happened in May, just south of Mascoutah. Police said Junius didn’t stop at the stop sign at Brickyard Road and hit a car with two people in it, one of which was 7 months pregnant. The woman’s child was delivered at the emergency room in Shiloh and flown to St. Louis Children’s Hospital and did not survive.

READ MORE: Woman 7 months pregnant loses unborn baby in car crash

Other local stories

Woman found shot to death inside Belleville home, man taken into custody

Woman dies after being shot in head near The Grove Thursday night

State police investigate ‘Cannabus’ Clinic for alleged marijuana sales