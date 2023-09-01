17-year-old charged after robbery leads to shooting, crash in St. Louis County

Police said the shooting happened on Edlor Drive as the result of a robbery.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old is facing homicide charges after the 2022 death of a 16-year-old boy in north St. Louis County.

Zechariah West is going to be charged as an adult in connection to the death of 16-year-old Tayvion Whitby of St. Louis.

North County Precinct officers responded to a crash shortly before 4 p.m. in the 12600 block of Spanish Pond Road on September 23, 2023, the St. Louis County Police Department said. They found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole with two people inside.

Whitby was a passenger in the car, police said. He had been shot and was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police investigation revealed that before the crash, West tried robbing Whitby in the 1200 block of Edlor Drive, more than a mile north of the crash. West approached Whitby's car with a firearm and demanded Whitby's property, before shooting Whitby twice, police said.

A female inside the car suffered minor injuries in the crash. Police did not release her age.

West is facing second-degree murder, attempted robbery and armed criminal action charges.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."